CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Less than a third of a New Mexico university's students submitted proof of vaccination

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEXTT_0cFKpFpq00
© Getty Images

Less than a third of students from New Mexico State University submitted proof of vaccination before the deadline.

The school released preliminary data that showed just over 30 percent, or 6,500 students, submitted proof of vaccination by the Sept. 30 deadline.

“Our student vaccine card upload numbers are not where we want them to be right now based on this early data – and that’s not unexpected,” Jon Webster, NMSU system COVID-19 project manager, said.

“We’re continuing to reach out to students through text message, email, social media, digital signs, and many other communication channels,” he added.

Webster added that the school still needs to review and verify the submissions that were received.

The school has also given students the option to get tested weekly instead of submitting proof of vaccination, but it is unclear how many students will opt for weekly testing.

If a student does not upload their vaccination status or submit to weekly testing, they will be expelled from the institution.

The deadline to choose weekly testing is Oct. 7.

Following the Oct. 7 deadline, the university said in a statement that staff will commence a process to analyze data and figure out which students and staff are not in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. For those who are not in compliance, "correct action" can be taken.

Webster noted that though the Sept. 30 vaccine documentation deadline has passed, proof of vaccination can still be submitted.

“Once they are fully vaccinated – so two weeks after their vaccine series is complete – they can upload their card and will no longer be required to submit a weekly test result,” Webster said. “It’s not too late to avoid the hassle of weekly testing by getting vaccinated.”

Over 72 percent of New Mexico State University's employees have submitted their proof of vaccination.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Nmsu
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET
The Hill

The Hill

353K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy