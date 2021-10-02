CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haitian family seeks asylum, details harrowing journey to make it to US

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

Two Haitian immigrants who live in Flatbush are asking that the Biden administration extend their temporary protection status after traveling through terrifying conditions to make it to the U.S.

Willie and Myrlande migrated to the U.S. from Chile to find asylum because they couldn't support their two children. The family originally left Haiti in 2016 and went to Chile, but say that it was impossible to find work there and moved to the U.S. in June.

The family says they took several buses, slept in the streets and traveled through the jungle with 42 other people - with only eight people in the group making it out alive.

After three long months, Willie and Myrlande reached American soil. However, in order to stay in the U.S., the Biden administration needs to extend the temporary protection status for Haitian immigrants or immigration authorities must approve their request for asylum.

The traveling from Haiti to Chile and then the U.S. also affected their bodies. Willie tells News 12 he still suffers from severe neck and back pains after carrying his daughter on his back the entire time.

Unable to travel to New York with their 11-year-old son, Myrlande tells News 12 she dreams that one day - her family can be together again.

In the meantime, humanitarian and attorney Marie Pereira has set up a GoFundMe for the family.

James Weston
8d ago

She should have stayed in her own country and helped fuel a movement to effect change in her own country. Contrary to popular belief, America can not indefinitely continue to be a welfare check for the losers of the world that have no spine for fixing what's wrong in their own country.

connie Stuppy
7d ago

It's horror with American Veterans on our streets and American Families with children's our on the streets from the coravires and show this to the American people what a disgrace to our Nation, shame on you all.

letfreedomring
7d ago

So now the citizens have to pay for your medical care because you sustained injuries illegally invading the USA, pay for you as you get $1000’s on your food stamp card because you will claim you can’t work because of the injuries? 🤔 🙄

News 12

News 12

