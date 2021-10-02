CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles activate OL Jack Driscoll, CB Josiah Scott from injured reserve

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Eagles made two roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, activating tackle/guard Jack Driscoll and cornerback Josiah Scott from the Injured Reserve list.

Eagles injury update

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (46) after a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Driscoll, a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2020, played in 11 games (four starts), playing three different positions. With Philadelphia missing three starting linemen as guards Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo are on Injured Reserve and left tackle Jordan Mailata is out with a knee injury.

Scott will add depth to the secondary after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chiefs rule out two

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark (hamstring) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) have been downgraded to out versus the Eagles, the team announced. Clark and Ward were originally declared doubtful on Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

