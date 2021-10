There has been a growing rumble of hype building around the young German striker playing for RB Salzburg, Karim Adeyemi. At only 19 years old, he has made waves for RB Salzburg, averaging 1.09 goals and assists per 90, having played over 2,000 minutes for the Austrian club. The hype around the young lad has gone into overdrive this season, however, having made his debut for Germany, coming on in the last 20 minutes against Armenia, and grabbing a goal. To add to the excitement, he has also managed two goals in two games in the Champions League so far this season.

