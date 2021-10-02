CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: C.J. Stroud keeps play alive, finds Olave on unbelievable TD catch and dash

By Phil Harrison
 8 days ago
The big plays keep coming for Ohio State against Rutgers. C.J. Stroud is throwing the ball all over the field, the running game has it going and the defense is looking like a much, much better unit.

Just before the half, the Buckeyes struck again through the air, and it is one of the best highlights of the year, showing off two of OSU’s best players’ abilities.

It all started with Stroud’s ability to keep the play alive and wiggle out of the pocket. It bought receiver Chris Olave more time to gain separation, and Stroud found him on the run. From there, Olave completed the highlight by weaving through the Rutgers defense for a 56-yard touchdown. It’s a play you’ll want to look at for sure because it’s a jaw-dropper.

It’s halftime in Piscataway and OSU is rolling, up 45-6 at the break. Quite an impressive showing, and one that will hopefully give the Buckeyes some much-needed confidence to run through the rest of the schedule.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

