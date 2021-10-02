Lynchburg-area school divisions see high on-time graduation rates among Class of 2021
Despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, a high percentage of the class of 2021 graduated on time — a trend seen both locally and across the state. The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday released on-time graduation rates and dropout rates for the class of 2021 cohort, showing more than nine out of 10 students who entered ninth grade during the 2017-18 school year earned a diploma and graduated from high school within four years.newsadvance.com
