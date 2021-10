TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Richard Sherman and Tom Brady are quite used to sharing a football field. They’ve done it many times throughout their careers. In the past, though, they’ve always met as rivals. For the next year, they’ll be stepping onto it together as teammates. In a move that’s caused mild surprise across the NFL, Sherman has signed a one year contract in Tampa Bay. In typical style, the experienced cornerback broke the news himself on his podcast. The deal is expected to earn the football veteran £2.25m, with half a million dollars of that sum guaranteed. Sherman...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO