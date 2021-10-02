CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) vs Xiaomi Mi Pad 5: Specs Comparison

By Michele Ingelido
gizmochina.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlongside the new iPhones, Apple also renewed its lineup of iPad, including the affordable one. Despite retaining the older form factor, Apple iPad 10.2 9th gen brings a lot of optimization allowing for a better user experience. But for less money, you can now find another high-end tablet with the Android operating system and similar specifications: the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5. Is it able to replace the new iPad or you still get more by going for an Apple tablet? This is a comparison between Apple iPad 10.2 9th gen and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 which will help you to find it out.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
technave.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Sport Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A Sport is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) CPU processor with 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, eMMC 5.1. The device also has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels, 269 ppi) display. It has a 13MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It packs in a Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery at 9mm device thickness and weight 194g, running on Android 10, MIUI 12.
TECHNOLOGY
mobigyaan.com

realme Pad (Tablet) review

Realme has launched its first tablet named realme Pad in India featuring a 10.4-inch WXUGA+ display, a large 7,100 mAh battery, and offers Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers for a price of Rs 13,999. Sounds interesting right? Here’s what you should know about the realme Pad in our realme Pad review.
NFL
Digital Trends

Surface Go 3 vs. iPad (2021): Battle of the budget tablets

Earlier this year, we did a comparison between the original Surface Go and the previous-generation, base level iPad. Both Apple and Microsoft have updated their entry-level tablets, so we thought it would be fitting to pit their latest offerings against each other. When we reported on the announcement of the...
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Realme GT Neo2 vs Realme GT Neo: Specs Comparison

Less than six months after the launch of the Realme GT Neo, its successor Realme GT Neo2 is already on the shelves. The new handset comes with important upgrades over its predecessor, but are these upgrades worth it? Is it better to spend more to choose the second generation or the amazing street prices available for the original Realme GT Neo are giving it a higher value for money? This comparison will highlight the differences between two of the best 2021 flagship killers and let you understand which one is worth buying.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Apple Pencil#The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5#Ips#Ghz Qualcomm#Gps Wi Fi 802 11#Pen
Android Headlines

Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21

The iPhone 13 Pro is the best compact phone that Apple offers. On the opposite side of the spectrum, in the Android world, the Galaxy S21 is the best compact phone that Samsung offers. That’s why we’ll compare the two, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21. The Galaxy S21 has been on the market since January, while the iPhone 13 Pro dropped quite recently.
NFL
xda-developers

Microsoft Surface Go 3 vs Apple iPad 9th Gen: Which is the best mainstream tablet?

A lot of companies have started offering cloud-based solutions for their services. As a result, the battle between “portable” and “capable” has never been so heated. Some people prefer having solid desktop setups in their (home) offices, while others, including me, would rather have a portable one. Microsoft and Apple offer devices for both usage cases, and the competition is getting intenser. This is the Surface Go 3 vs iPad 9th Gen, two portable yet mighty devices, head-to-head.
TECHNOLOGY
TrustedReviews

Hands on: Xiaomi Pad 5 Review

Xiaomi unveiled the fifth version of its flagship tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 5, alongside the 11T Pro this September. The tablet, which is designed to be used both for work, entertainment and to scroll through social media packs an 11-inch display with a speedy refresh rate, an 8720mAh battery and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset. This, plus its price put it in direct competition with Apple’s new iPad 9.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi just launched its new flagship series for the masses in the global market. Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are able to provide amazing performances thanks to top-notch hardware departments, yet they are sold at very affordable prices. Both are flagships, so it is legit to wonder whether or not it makes sense to choose the Pro variant or it is better to save money for the vanilla Xiaomi 11T while still getting a similar user experience. Through this internal comparison, we will explain to you the differences between Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro in order to understand whether or not you need those slightly more advanced features of the Pro variant.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
iPad
MacRumors Forums

Deals: Get Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99 ($99 Off)

Amazon today has the 256GB iPad Air for $649.99, down from $749.00. This sale price is available in Rose Gold, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray, but only Rose Gold is available to ship out today. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

These are the full specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021)

By no means special or groundbreaking in any meaningful way, the Galaxy Tab A7 is arguably one of the best budget tablets out there, typically starting at $230 in the US with overall decent specifications and a large 10.4-inch display in tow. That obviously makes us hopeful that the same...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Specs of a new Xiaomi phone powered by the Snapdragon 870 leaked

Xiaomi has announced several phones this year but it will be naive to expect they are done. While we expect at least 5 new phones before Xiaomi calls it a year, a new leak has revealed the Chinese manufacturer has a Snapdragon 870 smartphone coming soon. The source has also revealed some of the device’s specifications.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 2021 spotted on FCC, with detailed specs

Xiaomi is apparently getting ready for the launch of the new Mi TV Stick (2021 Edition). The latest iteration was spotted on FCC with a model number MDZ-27-AA, along with its specifications in detail. The 2021 Mi TV Stick was spotted on FCC (via googlechromecast) with a slight change in...
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Best Apple Deals | iPad Pro $100 OFF, MacBook Pro $168 OFF, AirPods Pro $52 OFF (+ Many More)

Deals this week are cooling off a bit for October – however, that doesn’t mean that you can’t score a great discount. You can grab an iPhone 12 with six months of free wireless service on Mint, a blue Apple Watch Series 6 for $100 off, and even AirPods Max at $59 off their usual price. But that’s not all. [Note: Deals were current at the time of writing. Prices are subject to change at any time.]
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 review

With its sleek compact design, in-built smart features, and decent picture performance there is a lot to love about the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 if you have a dark enough room to use it in. However, its similarity to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector makes this a sequel in name only.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Xiaomi Pad 5 review: An exceptional Android tablet

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is an exceptional Android tablet thanks to its smooth MIUI for Pad OS and bright display, but it lacks processing power to make it a game-changing slate. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Xiaomi pad 5 Specs. Price: From £369.
CELL PHONES
gazettereview.com

Apple iPhone 13 mini vs. iPhone 13 – Quick Specs Comparison

The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the latest releases of the tech giant. The phones bring the latest in tech and offer some options when it comes to prices. Among the variants of the iPhone 13 are the regular model and the mini. In some markets, these two are actually the only ones available. Here is a quick specs comparison between the mini and standard release:
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 13 mini: Specs Comparison

For the first time, with the iPhone 12 series, Apple started releasing Mini variants of its phones with compact dimensions but still flagship-class specifications. The iPhone 12 mini was the first model and it represented a perfect replacement for the SE series, even though it is more expensive due to its higher-end specifications. Now, Apple released another mini variant with the 13 series: the iPhone 13 mini. While the iPhone 13 mini went on sale, the price of its predecessor dropped. And now it became hard for non-experts to understand which one offers the best value for the money asked. This comparison between iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini will hopefully help you understand which one is the best.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy