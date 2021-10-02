Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) vs Xiaomi Mi Pad 5: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi just launched its new flagship series for the masses in the global market. Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are able to provide amazing performances thanks to top-notch hardware departments, yet they are sold at very affordable prices. Both are flagships, so it is legit to wonder whether or not it makes sense to choose the Pro variant or it is better to save money for the vanilla Xiaomi 11T while still getting a similar user experience. Through this internal comparison, we will explain to you the differences between Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro in order to understand whether or not you need those slightly more advanced features of the Pro variant.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO