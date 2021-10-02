Giants restructure James Bradberry’s deal

James Bradberry (right) made his first Pro Bowl last season and has four interceptions as a Giant. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants created $2.7 million in cap room by redoing their top cornerback’s contract. This marks the second time this year Big Blue has used the Bradberry pact to add funds. Big Blue created $4 million in cap space with its previous base-to-bonus conversion involving Bradberry’s contract.

While the Giants have made some personnel missteps under their current regime, the Bradberry contract has worked out. The Giants gave the former Dave Gettleman Panthers draftee a three-year, $43.5 million deal in March 2020. Bradberry made his first Pro Bowl last season and has four interceptions as a Giant.

The 28-year-old defender’s deal was already set to count $20.5 million on the Giants’ 2022 cap. That number will again rise. Considering Bradberry’s performance and his high cap number next season, the Giants would seemingly stand to benefit from an extension that keeps their standout cover man in New York into the mid-2020s. New York also has Adoree’ Jackson set to count $15.5 million against the cap next season. The cornerbacks’ 2022 cap figures are third and fourth on the Giants — behind Leonard Williams and Kenny Golladay.