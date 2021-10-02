CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fire Brought Under Control After Ravaging Honduran Resort Island

By AFP News
 8 days ago

Authorities managed to bring a major fire on a tiny Honduran resort island under control Saturday, after the blaze consumed dozens of homes and forced 400 people to evacuate. "The fire is 100 percent controlled," said the head of the government's Permanent Intervention Commission (COPECO), Max Gonzales, at a mid-afternoon press conference.

