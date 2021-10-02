Fire Brought Under Control After Ravaging Honduran Resort Island

The four-alarm blaze early Saturday required nearly 120 firefighters to subdue. A four-alarm fire destroyed a granary and several businesses in a block of South Main Street in Mt. Angel after midnight Saturday. Police officers were alerted to a building on fire around 12:48 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Main, according to Mt. Angel Police Department. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure completely engulfed in flames. The inferno was immediately upgraded, eventually to four alarms, as firefighters called for backup, the Mt. Angel Police Department said. In battling the blaze, nearly 120 firefighters used more than 1 million gallons of water — and four commercial buildings were ultimately damaged or destroyed, officials said. Blackbird Granary, KP Harvesttime, Wood Pellet Stoves and Hidden Bed of Oregon are among the businesses affected. Mt. Angel firefighters were assisted by six different fire departments: Silverton Fire District, Woodburn Fire Department, Marion County Fire District, Hubbard Fire, Monitor Fire and St. Paul Fire District. The cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities said, and it is under investigation. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}

1 DAY AGO