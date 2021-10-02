Fire Brought Under Control After Ravaging Honduran Resort Island
By AFP News
IBTimes
8 days ago
Authorities managed to bring a major fire on a tiny Honduran resort island under control Saturday, after the blaze consumed dozens of homes and forced 400 people to evacuate. "The fire is 100 percent controlled," said the head of the government's Permanent Intervention Commission (COPECO), Max Gonzales, at a mid-afternoon press conference.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A blaze has ripped through a small, densely populated cay along a Honduran island, destroying or damaging more than 200 homes and sending hundreds of people fleeing by sea. The national Emergency Commission said Sunday it is analyzing the extent of the damage from the blaze a day earlier on Bonacca Cay, just off the Bay Island of Guanaja. It said earlier the fire had completely destroyed 90 homes and damaged 136. There are no reports of deaths and only three reported serious injuries. Video images on social media showed huge flames and a dense cloud of smoke rising from the Atlantic island.
A huge fire destroyed or damaged more than 200 houses and businesses on the Honduran island of Guanaja on Saturday, forcing hundreds of residents to flee for safety and ravaging the tourism-dependent resort, relief authorities said. Dramatic video footage shared on social media showed rows of seaside houses engulfed in...
Videos posted on social media show people throwing water to put out the flames that hit the island in the early hours, as black smoke billows around them. At present, the cause of the fire is unknown and the Honduran Air Force has deployed helicopters to drop more water on the blaze and evacuate at least 400 people from the area.
A major fire on the Honduran resort island of Guanaja has been brought under control by authorities, after destroying dozens of homes and forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate. At least three people were injured in the blaze, which began in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. It's unclear...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire in a Rosebank home Monday afternoon was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters. The FDNY received a call about a reported fire in the three-story home, located at 11 Smith St., at 2:33 p.m., according to an FDNY spokesman. The fire was located on the...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX – Border Patrol Agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Rio Grande City, Texas, encountered a large group of illegal immigrants approximately nine miles southeast of the Rio Grande City Port of Entry at approximately 2:30 a.m. on September 20, 2021. The immigrants turned themselves in to the agents after crossing the Rio Grande River. The Border Patrol Agents escorted the group to a nearby unimproved roadway to field process the group.
Fire investigators still don't know the cause of the deadly overnight fire that killed 75 pets, but firefighters believe the flames started in the main kennel boarding area at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were able to put out a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood Sunday morning in under 10 minutes. No one was hurt and officials say the cause of the fire was a lit candle too close to combustibles. Firefighters went to a home near South 37th and Frances St. and saw flames and light smoke on arrival.
Authorities rescued a dog from a house fire on Long Island.Officers responded to a report of a fire at a home on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.Police said while searching for any occupants of the building, NCPD o…
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It took multiple firefighters on both sides of the Arkansas-Missouri state line to knock down a large brush fire. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said the Tuesday afternoon fire was located in a field on U.S. Highway 67 near the Arkansas-Missouri border. Butler County firefighters...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gas leak in Winston-Salem temporarily forced an evacuation of more than 100 people at nearby apartment complexes. East Academy Street, from Peters Creek Parkway to Granville Drive, was temporarily closed around noon Saturday after officials said a cable company installing an underground cable cut a natural gas line. The road is now back open.
The four-alarm blaze early Saturday required nearly 120 firefighters to subdue. A four-alarm fire destroyed a granary and several businesses in a block of South Main Street in Mt. Angel after midnight Saturday. Police officers were alerted to a building on fire around 12:48 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Main, according to Mt. Angel Police Department. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure completely engulfed in flames. The inferno was immediately upgraded, eventually to four alarms, as firefighters called for backup, the Mt. Angel Police Department said. In battling the blaze, nearly 120 firefighters used more than 1 million gallons of water — and four commercial buildings were ultimately damaged or destroyed, officials said. Blackbird Granary, KP Harvesttime, Wood Pellet Stoves and Hidden Bed of Oregon are among the businesses affected. Mt. Angel firefighters were assisted by six different fire departments: Silverton Fire District, Woodburn Fire Department, Marion County Fire District, Hubbard Fire, Monitor Fire and St. Paul Fire District. The cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities said, and it is under investigation. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The island of Evia, Greece’s second-largest, has been hit by floods months after devastating forest fires last summer destroyed about a third of its forest cover. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
A villager in India witnessed his 15-year-old son get dragged into deep water by a crocodile Wednesday. The victim, identified as Vijay Mali, was grazing goats by a river in western India along with his father when a crocodile leapt out of the water and caught hold of him, the Times of India Reported.
Three women who had just left a North Philadelphia lounge early Wednesday morning were ambushed blocks away by two gunmen who killed one of the victims and critically injured the others, Philadelphia police said Thursday. One of the shooters wielded an AK-47 assault rifle “as long as his leg,” said...
Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
A Vancouver man who was killed by his own car at a McDonald's drive-thru last week has been identified. Tony Eyles, 42, was "an amazing husband, father, friend and coworker," his loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe campaign created in his memory. The father of two was "the kind of...
A Wyoming coroner completed his autopsy Tuesday on the body of a young woman found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend. According to Insider, a text message from the Petito family lawyer, Richard Stafford, texted them that the autopsy confirmed that the body found is that of Gabby Petito.
After a California family of three was found dead while vacationing in Mexico, loved ones are asking for help to bring them home. Joseph Nunez, his wife, Maria, and the couple's son, Jayden, were found dead inside the Airbnb they were staying in, according to a family member. Trini Jacobo...
Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
Comments / 0