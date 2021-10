Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO