When in Doubt Get Out!

By Erin Fox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 index retraced almost all of its recent advance yesterday, as it extended its short-term downtrend. The index fell 1.2% vs. its Wednesday’s closing price and it got back closer to the 4,300 price level. In the previous week, the market fell the lowest since July 20, as it reached the local low of 4,305.91. The S&P 500 was 239.9 points or 5.28% below the September 2 record high of 4,545.85. And yesterday’s daily low was at 4,306.24. This morning the market is expected to open 0.3-0.4% higher and we may see a short-term consolidation.

