LEON – The Savage Cobras unleashed their venom on another opponent Friday night as they laid claim to the 1-A District 6 championship. In a match up that featured a spread offense utilized by Central Decatur versus the single wing historic style of Sigourney-Keota, the visitors came away with a convincing 37-9 win on the Cardinals' turf. Senior Cade Molyneux was again an effective weapon on the ground, finishing the night with 148 yards rushing on 16 carries. The Cobras went to the air more than normal, with quarterback Colton Clarahan throwing for 201 yards on 10 completions. Levi Crawford would also add 80 yards in receptions.

LEON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO