Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry from injured reserve ahead of game vs. Bucs

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftvvL_0cFKncjB00
N'Keal Harry is back from his IR stint. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

N’Keal Harry will begin his third season with the Patriots on Sunday. The team intends to activate the former first-round pick, per Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Teams playing Sunday have until 4 p.m. CT Saturday to arrange their Week 4 rosters, and Harry will soon be on New England’s. He missed the first three weeks of the season with a shoulder injury but will return after missing the minimum three games.

The Arizona State alum will return to a reconfigured Pats skill-position corps but one that has not yet found its footing. Offseason addition Nelson Agholor has just 110 receiving yards in three games, while New England’s new tight ends — Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry — have also not been major factors in the passing game early. Former UDFA Jakobi Meyers leads the Patriots in receiving (176 yards).

Harry requested a trade this offseason, but the Pats did not move in that direction. The 6-foot-4 wideout has not panned out thus far, totaling 45 receptions for 414 yards in two seasons. Harry has also missed 14 games through two seasons and change. It is unclear what Harry’s role will be, but he represents another potential weapon for the team as Mac Jones‘ run begins.

The Pats also elevated linebacker Jahlani Tavai and defensive back Myles Bryant from their practice squad. New England picked up Tavai, a former Lions second-round pick, shortly after his Detroit exit.

Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

