Giants activate wideout John Ross from injured reserve

Even though John Ross didn't particularly come close to justifying the top-10 investment the Bengals made, the Giants gave him $2.25 million this offseason. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

John Ross is off the Giants’ IR list, moving onto their active roster after the mandatory three weeks. The Giants placed Ross on IR with a hamstring injury, one he suffered early in training camp. After extensive rehab, Ross will have a chance to begin his second-chance effort.

Ross will join Kenny Golladay, first-round pick Kadarius Toney and late-summer waiver claim Collin Johnson as the Giants’ top receivers against the Saints. Shepard and Slayton are on the shelf due to hamstring injuries sustained in Week 3.

Even though Ross didn't particularly come close to justifying the top-10 investment the Bengals made, the Giants gave him $2.25 million this offseason. They signed Ross before coming to terms with Golladay, and Big Blue later drafted Toney. Ross still holds the Combine’s 40-yard dash record time — 4.22 seconds — but he did not pan out in Cincinnati and has run into frequent injury trouble during his career.

Ross did show promise in 2019, averaging 63.3 yards per game over an eight-game sample, but that was the only season in which he cleared 250 yards.