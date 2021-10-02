CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants activate wideout John Ross from injured reserve

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
 8 days ago
Even though John Ross didn't particularly come close to justifying the top-10 investment the Bengals made, the Giants gave him $2.25 million this offseason. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

John Ross is off the Giants’ IR list, moving onto their active roster after the mandatory three weeks. The Giants placed Ross on IR with a hamstring injury, one he suffered early in training camp. After extensive rehab, Ross will have a chance to begin his second-chance effort.

Ross will join Kenny Golladay, first-round pick Kadarius Toney and late-summer waiver claim Collin Johnson as the Giants’ top receivers against the Saints. Shepard and Slayton are on the shelf due to hamstring injuries sustained in Week 3.

Even though Ross didn't particularly come close to justifying the top-10 investment the Bengals made, the Giants gave him $2.25 million this offseason. They signed Ross before coming to terms with Golladay, and Big Blue later drafted Toney. Ross still holds the Combine’s 40-yard dash record time — 4.22 seconds — but he did not pan out in Cincinnati and has run into frequent injury trouble during his career.

Ross did show promise in 2019, averaging 63.3 yards per game over an eight-game sample, but that was the only season in which he cleared 250 yards.

The Spun

New York Giants Make Decision On WR John Ross

While they still have multiple wide receivers dealing with injuries, the New York Giants did get wideout John Ross back at practice Wednesday. Ross signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but spent the first three weeks of the year on short-term IR while dealing with a hamstring issue. The team designated him to return today, and he is slated to practice this afternoon.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Designate WR John Ross To Return From IR

The Giants announced they have designated WR John Ross to return from injured reserve. This opens up a 21-day window for Ross to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Ross, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017....
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants place Blake Martinez on injured reserve

Giants linebacker Blake Martinez tore an anterior cruciate ligament Sunday, ending his season. The team made his move to injured reserve official on Wednesday. Martinez finishes the year with 23 tackles. In other transactions, the Giants cut receiver Matt Cole, tackle Foster Sarell and defensive tackle Willie Henry from the...
NFL
Person
Kadarius Toney
NBC Sports

John Ross set to debut for Giants on Sunday

Giants wide receiver John Ross is set to play his first game with the team tomorrow in New Orleans. Ross is being elevated to the active roster and is expected to play Sunday, according to multiple reports. The Giants are short on receivers with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both...
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Former Husky Wideout John Ross Hauls In A 52-Yard Touchdown

It's been a while since John Ross has been able to find the endzone. Three years to be exact. On Sunday, that drought came to an end as he scored on a pretty 52-yard touchdown strike early in his team's game against the New Orleans Saints to put them up 7-0.
NFL
NBC Sports

John Ross TD puts Giants up 7-0 in New Orleans

Wide receiver John Ross missed the first three games of the season while on injured reserve, but he’s making an impact in his Giants debut. Ross reeled in a deep shot from quarterback Daniel Jones down the middle of the field one play after Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal. Ross was tackled while nearing the end zone and appeared to fumble the ball, but it was a ruled a touchdown on the field and replay upheld the call on the field.
NFL
Newsday

John Ross' 52-yard TD makes quick first impression for Giants

It’s been more than three decades since anyone made the kind of first impression that John Ross did Sunday with the Giants. After spending the first three weeks of the season on IR with a hamstring issue, Ross, a fifth-year receiver, was activated and made his Giants debut against the Saints. The first pass in his direction turned into a 52-yard touchdown. It was the longest first catch with the Giants that resulted in a touchdown since running back Dave Meggett’s 62-yard catch-and-run in 1989.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: John Ross speaks on speed, chemistry with Kadarius Toney

With John Ross, the New York Giants may have found a receiving talent that adds even more value to their already deep lineup at the position. While Ross was more or less considered a draft bust based on his first four seasons in the league after being taken in the top 10 by the Bengals, the wide receiver showed flashes of his old potential in week 4.
NFL
Trentonian

John Ross brings jolt to Giants’ offense after return from injury

EAST RUTHERFORD — Speed kills. The Giants experienced that reality when they activated John Ross from injured reserve in time for their 27-21 overtime win Sunday at the Saints. The former first-round pick’s first catch as a Giant could not have been more fitting or more ideal. On a play-action...
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: John Ross hits 21.13 mph on TD catch

John Ross shows off blazing speed on long TD catch. The Giants signed John Ross this past offseason in hopes that he would add a new element to the offense. It took only one game to see that the former first-round pick has the type of blazing speed that can topen things up for himself and his fellow pass-catchers.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
