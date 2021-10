Scott Kazmir, who recorded one out in his start against the Diamondbacks Thursday, has hit the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. The injury will knock out Kazmir, 37, for two to three weeks, manager Gabe Kapler said. The veteran who returned to pitching after three years off and also competed in the Olympics this summer, likely won’t pitch again this season as the playoffs commence in less than a week.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO