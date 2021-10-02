CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens elevate Le’Veon Bell, place Derek Wolfe on IR

Le'Veon Bell saw scant action in the playoffs and was a healthy scratch for both the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV for the Chiefs. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Le’Veon Bell’s Ravens debut could be coming soon. Baltimore elevated the former All-Pro running back to its active roster Saturday, doing so while placing Derek Wolfe on IR.

Amid a brutal run of injuries at running back, the Ravens worked out Bell shortly before Week 1 and signed him to their practice squad. Baltimore promoted Devonta Freeman ahead of the ex-Steelers star but now will have Bell on its active roster in Week 4.

Bell joins Freeman, Ty’Son Williams and Latavius Murray on Baltimore’s 55-man Week 4 roster. Teams can dress up to 48 players each week. The Ravens have gone with a committee approach at running back, using Williams and Murray mostly. Freeman has seen sporadic work behind Baltimore's top duo.

To label Bell’s past three years as underwhelming would be quite the understatement. Following Bell’s 2018 full-season holdout, the lucrative Jets deal he inked failed spectacularly. The Jets dropped Bell midway through last season. While the Chiefs picked him up, Bell saw scant action in the playoffs and was a healthy scratch for both the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV. The Ravens extended the two-time All-Pro another chance, however, and Bell will likely soon begin his age-29 season.

