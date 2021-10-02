CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh joins nationwide rallies in support of abortion rights

By Jared Wickerham
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people gathered and marched throughout Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., Oct. 2 as part of a "Defending The Right To Choose" rally in support of abortion rights. Over 500 simultaneous rallies happened across the state and nationwide as part of a push by Planned Parenthood to bring reproductive rights to the forefront, with crowds showing support of keeping abortion legal and in protest of Senate Bill 8, essentially banning all abortions in the state of Texas.

Jacob Tib
7d ago

there is other ways beside killing your baby give it up if u don't want it some one will be happy to adopt ur child when you play use pertection boys men wear a condom and ladies birth control be responsible for ur actions ib praying for everyone bless you all.

