China Is Sending Shockwaves Through South African Markets

By Erin Fox
 8 days ago

(Bloomberg) — South African stocks are feeling the pain coming from China. The country’s benchmark equity index has posted its worst quarter since the first three months of 2020 amid concern about an energy crunch weighing on China’s economic growth and Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on key sectors including technology. China is the biggest buyer of South African raw materials.

