LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning! It is a foggy start for most across the Commonwealth with temps right around 60 degrees. Some folks are seeing some showers out in far southern and eastern Kentucky, while near Lexington we are dry. Throughout the day we should see some sunshine before clouds increase. This will give us a chance for some scattered shower and storm activity later on. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. The good news is the weekend brings in much drier and warmer weather. Not too bad for opening day at Keeneland.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO