Week 4 best bets: NFL picks and predictions for Sunday's games

Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and we head into another full Sunday slate. SportsbookWire.com runs through Sunday's schedule, with NFL picks, predictions and best bets against the money line, spread and Over/Under.

Week 4 started with the Cincinnati Bengals’ come-from-behind 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. The week will wrap up with the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 11:14 a.m. ET.

Money line: Colts +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Dolphins -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

Colts +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Dolphins -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Colts +2.5 (-112) | Dolphins -2.5 (-108)

Colts +2.5 (-112) | Dolphins -2.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

This is a tough one for the Colts. They have struggled offensively and have injuries to deal with on the offensive line. RB Jonathan Taylor is not a sure thing to play, which would leave them without their best running back, and QB Carson Wentz is not 100%.

The Dolphins were close to knocking off the unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders, even with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. They are allowing 27.3 points per game, but the Colts are only averaging 18.7 points per contest.

I lean DOLPHINS (-130).

Jess Root

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Money line: Browns -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Vikings +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

Browns -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Vikings +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Against the spread (ATS): Browns -2.5 (-110) | Vikings +2.5 (-110)

Browns -2.5 (-110) | Vikings +2.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

When both teams have offensive success, it comes from long drives – the Browns dominating with a run offense that can drain the clock and the Vikings with 10-play-plus drives mixing the run and the pass.

Cleveland’s pass rush will force Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to get rid of the ball early and that lends itself to long, clocking-killing drives that will make it more difficult than normal to not take UNDER 51.5 (-112).

John Holler

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET.

Money line: Texans +850 (bet $100 to win $850) | Bills -1800 (bet $1,800 to win $100)

Texans +850 (bet $100 to win $850) | Bills -1800 (bet $1,800 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Texans +17.5 (-108) | Bills -17.5 (-112)

Texans +17.5 (-108) | Bills -17.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

“LEAN” to the TEXANS +17.5 (-108) as the better value.

QB Davis Mills, once he got comfortable in the offense and playing at the NFL level last week, started to move the ball. With veterans in the backfield and out wide, the Texans should be able to at least push the Bills early.

The Texans haven’t lost by more than 15 points, even while playing tough opponents in the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. With S Jordan Poyer‘s absence for the Bills the underdogs covering seems likely.

Nathan Beighle

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 12:25 p.m. ET.

Money line: Chiefs -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Eagles +230 (bet $100 to win $230)

Chiefs -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Eagles +230 (bet $100 to win $230) Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -6.5 (-115) | Eagles +6.5 (-107)

Chiefs -6.5 (-115) | Eagles +6.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

The Chiefs have not covered the spread yet this season and were 8-11 ATS last season, including the playoffs, despite making it to the Super Bowl.

Can the Eagles score enough to keep up with the Chiefs? They put up 32 points on the Atlanta Falcons, but couldn’t keep pace with the Dallas Cowboys Monday.

The Chiefs should roll in this game. Take the CHIEFS -6.5 (-115).

Jess Root

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Money line: Titans -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Jets +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

Titans -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Jets +250 (bet $100 to win $250) Against the spread (ATS): Titans -6.5 (-125) | Jets +6.5 (+100)

Titans -6.5 (-125) | Jets +6.5 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

The TITANS -6.5 (-125) are a tremendous play favored by less than a touchdown, even if this game is on the road.

The Jets have managed a total of just 20 points through three games, including a goose egg last week in Denver. It’s been baptism by fire for rookie QB Zach Wilson, and there has been a lot of mistakes. He has just two touchdown throws and seven interceptions, and the Jets have no run game to speak of, either. WR Braxton Berrios is the leading receiver. This team is a mess.

Joe Williams

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Money line: Lions +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Bears -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

Lions +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Bears -160 (bet $160 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Lions +3.5 (-130) | Bears -3.5 (+105)

Lions +3.5 (-130) | Bears -3.5 (+105) Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

UNDER 40.5 (-103) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager.

It doesn’t matter who starts at QB for the Bears. This game should finish Under. We’ll just have to worry about defensive or special teams touchdowns.

The Lions finished with 17 points in each of their last two games. They scored 33 points in their opener, an 8-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but they scored 16 points in the final 1:53 of garbage time.

The Bears didn’t score a touchdown last week after tallying just four in their first two games – two apiece in each contest. Their scores (in order from the opener): 34-14 loss at the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17 home win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and last week’s 26-6 setback at Cleveland.

Johnny Parlay

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Thursday at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Money line: Giants +290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Saints -380 (bet $380 to win $100)

Giants +290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Saints -380 (bet $380 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Giants +7.5 (-115) | Saints -7.5 (-107)

Giants +7.5 (-115) | Saints -7.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

The SAINTS -7.5 (-107) are a good play laying the points.

New Orleans is 0-1 straight up and against the spread as a favorite so far, while going 2-0 SU/ATS as an underdog. And the Giants +7.5 (-115) did cover in their only road game as an underdog.

However, I think all of that can be shaken up like an Etch-a-Sketch and forgotten. The Dome is going to be wild Sunday, and the G-Men don’t have a prayer against the Saints.

Joe Williams

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Money line: Washington -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Falcons +102 (bet $100 to win $102)

Washington -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Falcons +102 (bet $100 to win $102) Against the spread (ATS): Washington -1.5 (-112) | Falcons +1.5 (-108)

Washington -1.5 (-112) | Falcons +1.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

BET on the UNDER 47.5 (-115) as the best value on the total. While the Buffalo Bills offense dismantled Washington last week, Atlanta isn’t at that level.

Washington will have DE Chase Young going at arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL. Pro Football Focus ranked the Falcons as the 24th-best offensive line at the start of the season. It’s proven to be even worse than that.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan‘s experienced and can manage to avoid some of the pressure, but it’s likely Washington can consistently overpower Atlanta.

Nathan Beighle

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Money line: Panthers +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Cowboys -205 (bet $205 to win $100)

Panthers +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Cowboys -205 (bet $205 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +4.5 (-115) | Cowboys -4.5 (-107)

Panthers +4.5 (-115) | Cowboys -4.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

UNDER 51.5 (-105) is the best play on the board. The Panthers have been tremendous defensively, while the Cowboys have also managed to keep the opposition down. This won’t be a defensive slog, but it also won’t be an offensive shootout with tons of fireworks.

Joe Williams

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Money line: Seahawks +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | 49ers -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

Seahawks +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | 49ers -155 (bet $155 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Seahawks +2.5 (+105) | 49ers -2.5 (-130)

Seahawks +2.5 (+105) | 49ers -2.5 (-130) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

The Seahawks handled an Indianapolis Colts offense that has struggled this season but have not stopped anyone else. The 49ers have been very good offensively in two of three games.

The Seahawks are the only team in the division with a negative point differential but they won 13 of the last 15 games between the two teams.

San Francisco lost its home opener and will not want to drop its first two at home. QB Jimmy Garoppolo was 7-3 at home over the previous two seasons.

Take the 49ERS (-155).

Jess Root

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Money line: Cardinals +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Rams -220 (bet $220 to win $100)

Cardinals +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Rams -220 (bet $220 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals +4.5 (-108) | Rams -4.5 (-112)

Cardinals +4.5 (-108) | Rams -4.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

The Rams are 8-0 against the Cardinals since 2017 and have outscored them 251-91. It’s as lopsided as any head-to-head matchup of the last four seasons, with Los Angeles owning Arizona since Sean McVay took over as head coach.

This is a much better Cardinals team than the one the Rams crushed in the last four years, but Los Angeles is still the better group on paper and on the field.

Bet the RAMS (-220) to win outright at home.

Cameron DaSilva

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 10:25 a.m. ET.

Money line: Ravens -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Broncos -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Ravens -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Broncos -105 (bet $105 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Ravens +0.5 (-115) | Broncos -0.5 (-107)

Ravens +0.5 (-115) | Broncos -0.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

This is a huge step up in competition for Denver, but this also will easily be the best defense Baltimore has faced this season.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will make his share of big plays, but he’s also been prone to turnovers and that will swing the balance to the BRONCOS (-105) in a tight tussle.

Ken Pomponio

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

Money line: Steelers +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Packers -300 (bet $300 to win $100)

Steelers +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Packers -300 (bet $300 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Steelers +6.5 (-107) | Packers -6.5 (-115)

Steelers +6.5 (-107) | Packers -6.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Green Bay’s two wins had the point total in the 50s.

The Steelers have yet to have a game with a total that reaches Sunday’s projection of 45.5 points.

The Steelers haven’t allowed a team to score in the 30s yet, and it doesn’t look like they will have the firepower to get to the 20s.

Take UNDER 45.5 (-110).

Jess Root

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Money line: Buccaneers -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Patriots +230 (bet $100 to win $230)

Buccaneers -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Patriots +230 (bet $100 to win $230) Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -6.5 (-120) | Patriots +6.5 (-105)

Buccaneers -6.5 (-120) | Patriots +6.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

The BUCCANEERS -7.5 (-102) are an amazing value. The Patriots defense has been stout, but the offense is just too error-prone, and that’s not going to cut the mustard against Brady. He’ll make Jones and the Patriots pay while magnifying every error.

The Bucs were 4-1 SU/5-0 ATS after a straight-up loss last season, so don’t expect a losing skid. Brady just doesn’t allow that to happen.

Joe Williams

