Ahoy, Mateys! A Pirate-Themed Scavenger Hunt Has Returned to Disney World!

We’ve been SUPER excited to various experiences in the parks return, like fireworks, nighttime spectaculars, and more!. However, Disney World has announced that some interactive elements of the parks are no longer being featured, like Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom. And, after that experience was concluded, we weren’t sure if others would be returning once again. But, a popular scavenger hunt is back in the Magic Kingdom, and you’ll want to get your crew ready to explore!