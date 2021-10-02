UFC Fight Night 193 best bets: Santos vs. Walker main card odds, picks and predictions

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 193 main card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas is headlined by the light heavyweight fight between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. Below, we look at the best bets for the UFC Fight Night 193: Santos vs. Walker main card, with MMA picks and predictions.

Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko: Middleweight

Fight result (2-way line) : Cirkunov +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Jotko -145 (bet $145 to win $100)

: Cirkunov +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Jotko -145 (bet $145 to win $100) Over/Under : 1.5 rounds (Over -180 | Under +130)

: 1.5 rounds (Over -180 | Under +130) Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +130 | No -180)

OVER 1.5 ROUNDS (-180) is one of the best bets on the board. It might be a little on the expensive side, but given Jotko’s last four fights this one figures to go rather long. In fact, seven of his last eight fights would have won this prop.

Play YES: WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE? (+130) for an even better value. While each of Cirkunov’s last 10 fights has finished inside the distance Jotko is going to take him all the way.

Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price: Welterweight

Fight result (2-way line) : Oliveira +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Price -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

: Oliveira +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Price -200 (bet $200 to win $100) Over/Under : 1.5 rounds (Over -155 | Under +112)

: 1.5 rounds (Over -155 | Under +112) Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +155 | No -220)

Playing OVER 1.5 ROUNDS (-155) is a good bet. These two experienced fighters aren’t going to get caught early with a kill shot. They’ll take time to feel each other out.

I don’t believe it will go the distance, however, so NO: WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE? (-220) is the play.

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus: Middleweight

Fight result (2-way line) : Holland -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Daukaus +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

: Holland -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Daukaus +140 (bet $100 to win $140) Over/Under : 2.5 rounds (Over -165 | Under +120)

: 2.5 rounds (Over -165 | Under +120) Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -145 | No +105)

HOLLAND (-180) is right at my personal limit for a money line play, but he is a strong play. He holds the reach advantage, and as long as he can keep this fight upright he is going to get the job done.

Daukaus is a beast on the mat, although Holland does have a pair of submission wins at the UFC level that show he can get it done on the canvas if push comes to shove.

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker: Light heavyweight

Fight result (2-way line) : Santos -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Walker +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

: Santos -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Walker +120 (bet $100 to win $120) Over/Under : 1.5 rounds (Over -113 | Under -120)

: 1.5 rounds (Over -113 | Under -120) Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +300 | No -500)

WALKER (+120) is a solid underdog in his return after a year-long wait.

He stands taller and holds a huge reach advantage which will help him keep Santos at a distance. When necessary he can also take care of business on the ground, although it’s been a while since that has been needed.

Walker has had a KO/TKO end five of his six fights at the UFC level, winning four of those bouts. As such, WALKER BY TKO/KO (+180) for method of victory is also a solid play.

