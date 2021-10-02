CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 193 best bets: Santos vs. Walker main card odds, picks and predictions

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 193 main card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas is headlined by the light heavyweight fight between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. Below, we look at the best bets for the UFC Fight Night 193: Santos vs. Walker main card, with MMA picks and predictions.

Stream the main card on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET by signing up here.

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook.

Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko: Middleweight

  • Fight result (2-way line): Cirkunov +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Jotko -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Over/Under: 1.5 rounds (Over -180 | Under +130)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +130 | No -180)

OVER 1.5 ROUNDS (-180) is one of the best bets on the board. It might be a little on the expensive side, but given Jotko’s last four fights this one figures to go rather long. In fact, seven of his last eight fights would have won this prop.

Play YES: WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE? (+130) for an even better value. While each of Cirkunov’s last 10 fights has finished inside the distance Jotko is going to take him all the way.

Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price: Welterweight

  • Fight result (2-way line): Oliveira +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Price -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Over/Under: 1.5 rounds (Over -155 | Under +112)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +155 | No -220)

Playing OVER 1.5 ROUNDS (-155) is a good bet. These two experienced fighters aren’t going to get caught early with a kill shot. They’ll take time to feel each other out.

I don’t believe it will go the distance, however, so NO: WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE? (-220) is the play.

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus: Middleweight

  • Fight result (2-way line): Holland -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Daukaus +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Over/Under: 2.5 rounds (Over -165 | Under +120)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -145 | No +105)

HOLLAND (-180) is right at my personal limit for a money line play, but he is a strong play. He holds the reach advantage, and as long as he can keep this fight upright he is going to get the job done.

Daukaus is a beast on the mat, although Holland does have a pair of submission wins at the UFC level that show he can get it done on the canvas if push comes to shove.

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker: Light heavyweight

  • Fight result (2-way line): Santos -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Walker +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Over/Under: 1.5 rounds (Over -113 | Under -120)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +300 | No -500)

WALKER (+120) is a solid underdog in his return after a year-long wait.

He stands taller and holds a huge reach advantage which will help him keep Santos at a distance. When necessary he can also take care of business on the ground, although it’s been a while since that has been needed.

Walker has had a KO/TKO end five of his six fights at the UFC level, winning four of those bouts. As such, WALKER BY TKO/KO (+180) for method of victory is also a solid play.

Watch this card with ESPN+ by signing up here.

Visit MMA Junkie for more fight news and analysis.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Related
ESPN

Thiago Santos tops Johnny Walker by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night

A bout that was promoted as being a sure bet to produce fireworks ended up being a dud. Thiago Santos edged Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fight featured two of the most explosive knockout artists in the UFC light heavyweight division, but it never got out of first gear. A big overhand left from Santos in the fifth round likely sealed the victory in the close, albeit lackluster, contest.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker results and post-fight analysis

I have to admit, I was out line when I said there was no need to schedule Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker for five rounds. How was I to know they’d show each other plenty of respect!? It was far from the wham-bam, thank-you-m’am contest we all expected, much to the chagrin of the viewing audience. If this version of Johnny Walker is what we get moving forward, I know a large swathe of fans will never forgive Walker’s head trainer, John Kavanaugh, for taming the wild man....
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker picks, odds, & analysis

It feels like it’s been a few months since the UFC really put together what looks to be a fantastic Fight Night offering. Thaigo Santos vs. Johnny Walker has all the hallmarks of a surefire thriller. Kevin Holland returns in the co-main event, and Niko Price taking on Alex Oliveira should be a wild one.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 38 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide for ‘Santos vs Walker’

Two of the most devastating knockout artists in mixed martial arts (MMA) do battle inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) when Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker headline the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) show on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 38 will also see Kevin Holland look to reignite his career against the dangerous Kyle Daukaus, Niko Price trade leather with Alex Oliveira, and Krzysztof Jotko welcome Misha Cirkunov to the Middleweight division.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Santos Weigh-in Results and Video: Three fighters miss weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in at UFC Apex in Las Vegas will officially weigh in on Friday morning. The event is headlined by a bout between top 10 ranked light heavyweight contenders Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos. Santos stepped on the scales weighing 206 pounds while Walker weighed in at 204.5 pounds.
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
bjpenndotcom

Melvin Guillard brutally knocked out with one punch by Joe Riggs in BKFC match (Video)

Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard was brutally knocked out with one punch by veteran Joe Riggs in a BKFC match that took place this weekend. Guillard and Riggs were former UFC stars, but in the latter stages of their fighting careers, both men are now signed to BKFC. For Guillard, he is now 38 years old and was winless in his last 13 combat sports bouts. While Guillard was once one of the top lightweight fighters in MMA, that was over a decade ago. Now 20 years into his fighting career, Guillard is no longer the same explosive KO artist he once was. In fact, he is now the one who is getting knocked out. And on Saturday, he was brutally knocked out yet again, this time by Riggs.
UFC
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Involved In Heated Confrontation At Mr. Olympia Event

Braun Strowman is involved with the Mr. Olympia competition, and tension was apparently at an all-time high. The former WWE Superstar was involved in a heated confrontation where people had to leap in and separate them. As Ringside News exclusively reported, Braun Strowman keeps trying to get his job back...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

