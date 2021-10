According to his representative LyNea Bell, comedian and actor Anthony “AJ” Johnson, known for his character Ezel in “Friday,” has died at age 55. "The world of Comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony "AJ" Johnson," Bell said in a statement. "He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold."

