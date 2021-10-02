CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Cheek, Witherspoon rally Elon to 20-7 victory over Richmond

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cFKklUf00

Davis Cheek threw a go-ahead touchdown pass and McKinley Witherspoon added a fourth-quarter scoring run as Elon spotted Richmond an early lead before cruising to a 20-7 victory in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday.

Beau English staked Richmond to a 7-0 first-quarter lead with a 33-yard scoring strike to Aaron Dykes. Skyler Davis pulled the Phoenix (2-3, 1-1) within four points with a 35-yard field goal early in the second quarter and Cheek gave them the lead for good when he connected with Bryson Daughtry from 14 yards out to make it 10-7 at halftime.

Witherspoon pushed Elon's lead to 10 with a 6-yard TD run at the 11:18 mark of the fourth quarter and Davis capped the scoring with a 48-yard field goal. Cheek completed 18 of 30 passes for 197 yards.

English completed 21 of 42 passes for 193 yards for the Spiders (2-3, 0-2). Richmond outgained the Phoenix 338-304 and had nine more first downs but turned the ball over twice.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes assistant coach arrested on felony charge Saturday

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field. Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving with a suspended license. It was his third such offense and is a felony charge. According to Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 in...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger dismissed from program

Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the football program, the school announced Sunday. Heading into this season, Berger had a chance to be the Badgers' top tailback. But he lost the starting job to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who has been getting the bulk of the carries along with Braelon Allen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
elonphoenix.com

Elon Hits The Road To Face No. 22/21 Richmond

Richmond, Va. - The Elon University football team will leave North Carolina for the first time in 2021 to face Richmond on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Robins Stadium. The game can be seen on FloSports, while the audio broadcast from Taylor Durham and Matt Krause is available for free via The Varsity Network app.
ELON, NC
NBC Sports

How to watch Elon at Richmond college football

Elon and Richmond are two football teams in desperate need of a conference victory. Elon (1-3, 0-1) will venture outside North Carolina for the first time this season to take on its CAA rival (2-2, 0-1) in a clash of two programs vying for footing in the conference standings. Elon...
COLLEGE SPORTS
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon football hopes for first CAA win at Richmond

Elon University’s football team is set to face a familiar foe on Saturday — the Richmond University Spiders. The Phoenix lost twice to the Spiders in the spring season, by a combined score of 69-31. Elon trails the overall series 3-7, but won the last game in Richmond in 2019.
ELON, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond at Hoke County, Week 7

RAEFORD — A healthy diet of the run and pass game, coupled with a strong helping from the defense, made Richmond Senior High School’s game at Hoke County a runaway on Friday. Scoring a season-high six rushing touchdowns, to go along with a season-best 526 yards of offense, the Raiders...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
elonphoenix.com

Defense Leads The Way As Elon Defeats No. 22 Richmond

Richmond, Va. – The Elon defense held Richmond scoreless on three trips inside the 10-yard line in the second half and the Phoenix came away with their biggest win in two seasons, a 20-7 victory over the No. 22-ranked Spiders. With the win, Elon improves to 2-3 on the season...
RICHMOND, VA
Bakersfield Californian

Liberty makes statement in 26-7 victory over Garces

Any thoughts that the Liberty football team is ready to relinquish control of the Southwest Yosemite League were wiped away Friday night at Tobias Field. The Patriots, winners of three straight SWYL titles, demonstrated that point by building a big first-half lead en route to a 26-7 victory over Garces, the team’s 16th consecutive league victory.
KERN COUNTY, CA
kniakrls.com

Dutch women rally in second half for soccer victory

After a scoreless first half, the Central College women’s soccer team found the back of the net twice for a 2-0 win at North Park University (Wed.). Central (7-2-1) broke the 0-0 draw against the Vikings (3-6-1) in the 59th minute when Grace Coates scored for the sixth time this season by following up a Rachel Daniels miss.
PELLA, IA
ABC News

ABC News

417K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy