Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not starting Saturday

Valdez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the A's, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out three. The 27-year-old was locked in a scoreless pitcher's duel with fellow lefty Sean Manaea through six innings, but after Kyle Tucker gave the Astros the lead in the top of the seventh with a solo shot, Valdez gave up a single to Khris Davis and hit Elvis Andrus with a pitch to get the hook after 95 pitches (52 strikes). Unfortunately, Kendall Graveman promptly allowed an inherited runner to score, costing Valdez his shot at the win. The quality start was his 13th of the year in only 21 outings, and he'll take a 2.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 118:57 through 129.2 innings into his final start of the regular season next weekend.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO