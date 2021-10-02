CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not starting Saturday

 8 days ago

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. Diaz went 1-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout Friday, but he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Dom Nunez will start at catcher and bat eighth.

