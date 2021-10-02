CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Man attacks, kills 2 coworkers; 3rd victim critical

By Associated Press
WISH-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Authorities say an electrician who got in an angry dispute with a supervisor attacked his coworkers at the Florida home they shared, killing two and critically injuring a third victim who is not expected to survive. Sheriff Grady Judd says Shun Runyon and his colleagues were living in...

www.wishtv.com

