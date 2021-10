The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a bit of a scare in Wednesday's matchup against the San Diego Padres when Gavin Lux crashed into the center field wall at full speed while attempting to make a running catch. The 23-year-old eventually rose to his feet and walked slowly off the field, but was replaced by Cody Bellinger, who wound up hitting a game-tying home run in the eighth inning. Lux sustained a neck stinger on the play and was held out of Thursday's series finale but already has improved.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO