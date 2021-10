Sherman recorded seven tackles (all solo) and recovered a fumble in Tampa Bay's 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday night. Sherman ended up going from signing with the Buccaneers on Wednesday to playing in 98 percent of the defensive snaps four days later. The veteran cornerback's immediate hefty workload was necessitated by the absence of Jamel Dean (knee) and the in-game exit of Carlton Davis (abdomen/ribs/quadriceps), and Sherman ended up co-leading the team in tackles while also coming up with a loose ball early in the third quarter on a fumble forced by Antoine Winfield on J.J. Taylor. With Davis and Dean both iffy for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins, it's certainly conceivable that Sherman plays another full complement of snaps versus Miami.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO