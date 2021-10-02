Bladen County girl, missing for a week, returns home
A 15-year-old girl in Bladen County who had been missing a week returned home over night, say family members. Aloni Janae Wade, a student at West Bladen High School, was reported missing and had not been seen last Friday. The Bladenboro Police Department had sought the public’s help in locating the missing teenager. Family members and friends organized an effort Friday afternoon that distributed flyers in Bladenboro, Clarkton and Elizabethtown.www.fayobserver.com
