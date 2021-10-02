Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Lands on injury report

Davis (abdomen/ribs) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Davis was a full participant in practice all week, but he was added to the injury report Saturday. Tampa Bay will already be without Jamel Dean (knee) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) for Week 4, so losing Davis -- their top corner -- would be a significant blow. Richard Sherman and Ross Cockrell are already expected to play significant roles against the Patriots, but if Davis also misses the contest, then Dee Delaney and Rashard Robinson may be thrust into extended snaps as well.