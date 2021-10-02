Broncos' Mike Boone: Not available Week 4
Boone (quadriceps) was not activated off injured reserve and therefore will not be available Sunday against the Ravens, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. Boone managed to practice all week, but the team will opt to take the cautious approach with the depth running back. It's hard to imagine Boone threatening the workload of either Melvin Gordon or Javonte Williams, especially the way the duo has been running as of late, so any path to consistent production will likely depend on the health status of the aforementioned ball carriers.www.cbssports.com
