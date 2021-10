Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Sherman will be active for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Sherman will be active for Week 4 after signing with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. Tampa Bay will be without two of its top three cornerbacks in Jamel Dean (knee) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow), so the 33-year-old veteran could be thrust into a prominent role right away. However, it's unclear if Sherman will be ready for a full starter's workload, so Ross Cockrell and Dee Delaney could once again play a large role in Tampa Bay's secondary against the rookie Mac Jones.

