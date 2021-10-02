CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Chomp! Saltwater crocodile bites drone at Australian wildlife park

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9UO1_0cFKjxsM00

The jaws of a crocodile are powerful. Even a drone is no match for a reptilian chomp.

A cameraman filming for an Australian Broadcasting Corp documentary captured the moment a saltwater crocodile took a bite out of a drone that ventured too close to the water line at a wildlife park in Darwin, the television network reported.

The salty reaction from the reptile occurred while Dane Hirst was filming the documentary “Crocodile Territory,” the network reported.

Obviously, the croc took its territorial boundaries seriously.

Video from the mangled drone shows it skimming above a lagoon toward a crocodile that only has its head above water, Reuters reported. Suddenly the animal flicked its tail, and the next image is that of the crocodile’s snout, widening jaws and sharp teeth in front of the camera.

The drone and camera tumbled into the water, coming to rest on the bed of the lagoon, the website reported.

“I set the drone up over a small lagoon at Crocodylus Park, and all the crocs were really skittish,” Hirst told ABC. “But there was one crocodile in particular that was holding its ground and really eyeballing the drone.

“So I thought, ‘Great, I’ll use this fellow, he’s in a stationary spot. I can get some decent shots of him.’ I lined the drone up and moved over the top of him, and as I was doing that I looked up toward the lagoon and saw a crocodile vertical out of the water and heard the great clamping noise of a crocodile’s jaws coming together.”

Hirst did not realize what happened until the grandfather of a child who saw the attack told him, Reuters reported.

“I thought, ‘Oh wow, that was a brand new drone, and this is going to be a really hard one to explain to the boss,’” Hirst told ABC.

The drone was believed to have been lost, but it was found on the bank of the lagoon -- mangled and bitten -- two weeks later, the network reported.

“Some cheeky croc had obviously found it on the bottom and thought they’d have a bit of a go at it again and they’ve dragged it up onto land for us, which was awesome because it was just nice and easy to fetch out,” Crocodylus Park official Emily Broomham told ABC.

The drone was damaged but the card with the footage remained intact.

“Luckily for me at the ABC we’ve got some very clever technicians and they managed to retrieve the footage,” Hirst told the network.

“Crocodile Territory” aired Thursday.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kangaroos playfight and spar at Australian wildlife shelter

A pair of energetic kangaroos showed off their fighting skills at a wildlife shelter in Australia, sparring back and forth in front of the camera. The footage, shared by the Red Box Wildlife Shelter on 2 October, shows two young marsupials - named Dobby and Nullah - playfighting and grappling.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saltwater Crocodile#Crocodiles#Wildlife Park#The Crocodile#Chomp#Abc#Gma News#Gmanews#Reuters
live5news.com

Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair

(CNN) – Documentary filmmakers shooting in an Australian lagoon got an intimate look at the animal kingdom’s most powerful bite. An ABC News Australia crew was capturing video of crocodiles in their native waters when a snappy croc went in for its close-up, snatching the drone out of midair. The...
ANIMALS
newschain

Australian tour operator has lucky escape in crocodile attack

An Australian wildlife tour operator said he was lucky to escape more serious injury or even death when a crocodile lunged from a river and clamped his hand in its jaws. Sean Dearly was attacked on Monday on the Adelaide River in the Northern Territory which is renowned for its “jumping crocodiles” – large crocodiles that rise vertically from the water to snatch chicken carcasses dangled from long poles extended from tourist cruise boats.
ANIMALS
Tyla

Mum Slams Australian Water Park For 'Body Shaming' Daughter In Line For Slide

A mother has criticised Australian water park, Adventure World, for "body shaming" her daughter by weighing her before going on a ride. The 13-year-old had been visiting the Bibra Lake park on Saturday when she was forced to do a "walk of shame" out of a queue and past all the other excited revellers, because a traffic light system determined so weighed too much for the ride in question.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

Wildlife West Nature Park takes in baby fox, pronghorn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – There are two new, very tiny residents at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. The rescue has found itself taking care of two young animals that can’t be returned to the wild because of the actions of humans. Foxie, a six-month-old red fox, and Thunder,...
EDGEWOOD, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
dronedj.com

Oh, snap: Watch a croc chomp on documentary crew’s DJI Mini 2 drone

A brand-new DJI Mini 2 suffered the full force of a croc attack when a saltwater crocodile snapped at the drone mid-air, clearly unhappy about being filmed. The mangled drone was then discovered two weeks later, with the dramatic footage from its maiden flight having miraculously survived the assault. The...
TECHNOLOGY
Narcity

Feeding Wildlife In Vancouver Parks Is A Big No-No & You Could Now Face A $500 Fine

The Vancouver Park Board met on Monday night and voted in favour of a proposed bylaw amendment, implementing a hefty fine of $500 for feeding urban wildlife. After a sharp increase in coyote attacks these past months, leading to the temporary closure of Stanley Park, the community has been urged to resist feeding animals (no matter how cute) to reduce food left in parks.
ANIMALS
nowdecatur.com

Watch crocodile lunge out of water to take down drone

Watch as a croc jumped croc jumps out of the water at Crocodylus Park in Darwin, Australia and takes down their drone. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said park staff members found the damaged drone on the lagoon banks two weeks later. Thankfully the memory card still intact so we got this video!
AUSTRALIA
International Business Times

13-Foot-Long Crocodile Bites Elderly Man During Reptile-Infested River Cruise, Victim Hospitalized

A 60-year-old man was viciously bitten by a 13-foot-long crocodile while he was on an adventure cruise in the Northern Territory (NT) in Australia. The incident took place Monday when the man was on the tourist cruise along the Adelaide River, local media reported. Paramedics responded to the area after St John Ambulance service received a call about the elderly man sustaining injuries to his arm and hand.
ACCIDENTS
K945

Watch Massive Cannibal Alligator Eat a 6-Foot Gator Whole

Louisiana has been on high alert when it comes to alligators ever since August 30th. Remember when the body of a 71-year-old man from Slidell, Louisiana was recovered from the stomach of a 12-foot, 500-pound alligator? My fear of alligators became very real after reading the countless articles talking about the disappearance of the man.
SLIDELL, LA
KRDO

Colorado Parks & Wildlife helping to repopulate swift foxes in Montana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following its success in saving the black-footed ferret and the greenback cutthroat trout from extinction in Colorado, the state's Parks & Wildlife division is using that track record to increase numbers of the swift fox in Montana. CPW recently captured several of the foxes from...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Secret cameras catch hunt shooting dead unwanted foxhounds

Workers for one of the UK’s most prestigious hunts has been captured on film shooting dead hounds they have used.Secret cameras at the Beaufort Hunt caught men killing four hunt hounds that are no longer wanted.Thousands of foxhounds are shot each year, but this is understood to be the first time it has been filmed.The Hunt Investigation Team and Keep the Ban organisations carried out the undercover investigation at the Duke of Beaufort’s Hunt, in Badminton, Gloucestershire, to reveal what they dubbed “one of hunting’s most sordid secrets”.The footage showed gunmen sitting the dogs on grass, putting a gun...
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Modern Crocodiles Are Evolving at a Rapid Rate

Crocodiles look like they belong to another time, an era when reptiles ruled. But appearances can be deceiving. Today’s crocodiles are not holdovers that have gone unchanged since the Jurassic, but are one expression of a great, varied family that’s been around for over 235 million years. More than that, crocodiles are still evolving—and faster than they have at other times in their family’s scaly history.
ANIMALS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
44K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy