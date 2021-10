BOSTON (CBS) – Three years after she retired from professional auto racing, Danica Patrick is preparing to take on the Boston Marathon. The 39-year-old is the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel car racing. Boston will be her very first marathon. She said it’s something that has been on her bucket list. “I didn’t put much thought to it other than I want to run a marathon, but when the opportunity came up to run Boston, that was like a for sure yes,” Patrick said. “It wasn’t a put it off another year kind of thing, that was like...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO