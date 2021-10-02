B2K's Lil Fizz Shares Emotional Apology With Omarion On Stage Over Dating Ex Apryl Jones
It appears that B2K bandmates Omarion and Fizz may have called a truce. The two were embroiled in some type of beef and misunderstanding when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion's two children. All three appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood during its inaugural season and the following. During the first two seasons, Omarion and Jones were in a relationship but split shortly after they stopped appearing together on the show. Jones claimed Omarion abandoned her and their children without warning.popculture.com
