B2K's Lil Fizz Shares Emotional Apology With Omarion On Stage Over Dating Ex Apryl Jones

Princess Love isn't curled up in a bed crying just because her marriage to Ray J is seemingly over. TMZ caught up with the Prella Cosmetics owner while pushing her young tots out of the airport. When asked how she's been doing since Ray filed for divorce again recently, Princess says she's "never been better." Ray, who is currently in a Florida hospital battling a bad case of pneumonia, is also doing well, per Princess. "He's great," she responded. "He's alive and well and he's very near." When asked whether there's a chance of them rekindling things again, Princess says she's "just focused on working right now."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO