B2K's Lil Fizz Shares Emotional Apology With Omarion On Stage Over Dating Ex Apryl Jones

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that B2K bandmates Omarion and Fizz may have called a truce. The two were embroiled in some type of beef and misunderstanding when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion's two children. All three appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood during its inaugural season and the following. During the first two seasons, Omarion and Jones were in a relationship but split shortly after they stopped appearing together on the show. Jones claimed Omarion abandoned her and their children without warning.

