CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Atletico Madrid add to Barcelona’s woes while Inter Milan grab comeback win

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207Aid_0cFKj1Cp00

Atletico Madrid heaped more misery on Barcelona as first-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez saw Diego Simeone’s men cruise to a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico’s win saw them draw level with city rivals Real at the top of LaLiga while Barca’s season lurches deeper into crisis.

Ronald Koeman demanded a reaction from the midweek Champions League loss at Benfica but watched helplessly as Lemar fired a 23rd-minute opener past Marc-Andre ter Stegen then Suarez added the second just before the break.

Manu Sanchez grabbed the only goal of the game in stoppage time as Osasuna beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the first LaLiga match played in front of a capacity crowd since the start of the pandemic.

Mallorca got back on track after two successive defeats as Angel scored the only goal of the game against Levante, for whom Jose Luis Morales had an 85th-minute penalty saved by Manolo Reina.

Valencia are now without a win in four LaLiga games after they were held to a goalless draw at Cadiz.

Inter Milan were forced to fight back from behind as they returned to winning ways in Serie A with a 2-1 triumph at Sassuolo.

Domenico Berardi’s penalty gave the home side a 22nd-minute lead but Edin Dzeko equalised on the hour mark and Lautaro Martinez, also from the penalty spot, completed Inter’s comeback 10 minutes from time.

Their win lifted Inter into second place in the table, behind leaders Napoli who were due to travel to Fiorentina on Sunday.

Manuel Locatelli scored the only goal of the game in the 86th minute as Juventus edged a tight Turin derby at Torino.

Juventus missed a number of early chances but Locatelli’s fierce strike grabbed the points for a win which leaves Massimiliano Allegri’s men seven points behind Napoli.

Milan Djuric came off the bench to earn Salernitana their first win of the season with a 1-0 success over Genoa.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund shrugged off the continued absence of star striker Erling Haaland to beat Augsburg 2-1 and move into second place.

Julian Brandt fired a 51st-minute winner after Augsburg’s Andi Zeqiri had cancelled out Raphael Guerreiro’s early penalty for the home side.

Borussia Monchengladbach claimed their third straight win – and their first away from home this season – after fending off 10-man Wolfsburg 3-1.

Two goals in the first 10 minutes from Breel Embolo and Jonas Hofmann put the visitors in control but Luca Waldschmid narrowed the deficit and the home side pushed prior to Maxence Lacroix’s 76th-minute sending-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hc0Dt_0cFKj1Cp00

Monchengladbach captain Lars Stindl saw a second-half penalty saved but Joe Scally wrapped up victory with his first Bundesliga goal in the final minute.

Christopher Nkunku scored twice and substitute Andre Silva also netted as three goals in nine second-half minutes saw RB Leipzig defeat Bochum 3-0.

Freiburg continued their fine start to the season as goals from Philipp Lienhart and Nils Petersen gave them a 2-1 win at Hertha Berlin, who had briefly levelled through Krzysztof Piatek.

Nice claimed their second straight win in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over Brest, Jean-Clair Todibo and Melvin Bard scoring either side of the interval before Franck Honorat’s late consolation.

Montpellier and Strasbourg played out a 1-1 draw with Florent Mollet opening the scoring for the hosts and Kevin Gameiro equalising for the visitors.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 bold Champions League predictions for Milan vs Atletico Madrid

In a week full of great Champions League action, the match-up of Milan and Atletico Madrid might not get a lot of attention. Everyone will be watching games like PSG versus Manchester City or Juventus versus Chelsea. However, that is underestimating the quality that will take to the field of San Siro on Tuesday. Atletico is still the Spanish champion and Milan is still a great team that opened the Serie A season in a great way.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Probable Milan XI to face Atletico Madrid – two doubts still to be resolved

Stefano Pioli has just two selection doubts to resolve before tomorrow night’s game against Atletico Madrid at San Siro, a report claims. According to MilanNews, Simon Kjaer and Alessandro Florenzi, trained with the rest of the squad this morning and will be available for the match against Los Colchoneros. Mike Maingan will be in goal protected by Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez and one other defender.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: AC Milan fans will be factor

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo admits the San Siro crowd could be a factor tonight at AC Milan. Atletico are in Milan for their second Champions League group game. Cerezo said today: "It is a very complicated group and we know that we need to win to move on to the next phase. The team is in very well and we are going with the idea of taking the three points.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Locatelli
Person
Thomas Lemar
Person
Lars Stindl
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Tribal Football

Watch: Celebrating Antoine Griezmann as Atletico Madrid striker prepares for Barcelona

Celebrating Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann ahead of his Barcelona reunion tonight. Griezmann, currently on-loan with Atletico from Barcelona, faces his parent club tonight for the first time since his deadline day departure. The France striker goes into the game on the back of his first goal for Atletico since...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Antoine Griezmann gets Atletico Madrid back on level terms at Milan

Atletico Madrid travel to San Siro this evening to take on Milan in their second group game of the 2021/22 Champions League. Questions have been asked of Diego Simeone’s side this season given their relatively slow start, so Los Rojiblancos will be keen to put in a strong performance to really get the ball rolling.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Kessie red card changed everything for win at AC Milan

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits Franck Kessie's red card made the difference for victory at Champions League opponents AC Milan. Milan had the lead before Kessie's 29th minute dismissal, with Atletico eventually winning 2-1 via Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez. “Let's start from the beginning. Milan were superior to...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atletico Madrid#Laliga#Serie A#Sassuolo#Juventus#Borussia Dortmund
Tribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli on Atletico Madrid defeat: Ref penalised us

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli says the match officials made the difference in their Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. Franck Kessie was sent off with Milan 1-0 ahead before Atletico eventually won 2-1 - with Luis Suarez's winning goal coming via the spot. “I don't think the referee had...
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

Opposition Watch: AC Milan v Atletico Madrid

Liverpool will be out for some revenge when they travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid on October 19th. The Reds suffered a last 16 knockout defeat to Madrid in 2020, less than a year after winning their sixth European title. Winning the Premier League in 2020 softened the blow of European defeat but Jurgen Klopp's men will be out for blood nonetheless.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Thomas Lemar fires Atletico Madrid in front against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar has deservedly put them 1-0 in front at home to rivals Barcelona. The two sides are facing off in the Spanish capital in what could prove to be a decisive game for La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman. However, despite the pressure being on the visitors...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez: Weird facing Barcelona without Messi

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez admits he'll find it "weird" facing Barcelona without Lionel Messi. Suarez faces his old club this weekend. "Yes, at the moment, yes. Last year it was strange for me to go back to Camp Nou and have him there, because of what we talked about. Now it will be strange not to see him in the FC Barcelona shirt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
ESPN

Luis Suarez shines as Atletico Madrid heap more misery on Barcelona

Luis Suarez heaped more misery on his former club Barcelona as he helped Atletico Madrid claim a 2-0 victory over the Catalans on Saturday. The striker contributed a goal and an assist to mount pressure on Barca coach Ronald Koeman heading into the international break. - Insider Notebook: Barca sign...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Atletico Madrid ace Suarez's classy gesture to Barcelona whiz Gavi

Atletico Madrid ace Luis Suarez gave Gavi a pre-kickoff boost before victory over Barcelona on Saturday. The 17 year-old midfielder had been named in the Spain squad for the first time before the game and Suarez made sure to congratulate the youngster when their paths crossed on the Metropolitano pitch.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

From Spain: Juventus and Atletico Madrid monitoring Milan star with €50m clause

There are two clubs who are monitoring the situation surrounding AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer with one being a rival, a report claims. Bennacer was one of Milan’s most prominent players last season with the Algerian footballer playing a fundamental role in helping the Rossoneri secure a return to the Champions League group stages after seven years of absence.
UEFA
goal.com

Birthday girl Oshoala scores as Barcelona demolish Atletico Madrid

On her 27th birthday, the Super Falcons skipper found the net as Blaugranes picked all points against the Mattressers. Asisat Oshoala was on target on her 27th birthday as Barcelona silenced Atletico Madrid 3-0 in Saturday’s Primera Division encounter. Against the hosts, the Nigeria international was handed her fourth start...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

278K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy