CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

These are the top Halloween costumes of 2021, according to one survey

By Sarah Darmanjian, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkCxN_0cFKitNf00

( NEWS10 ) – An estimated $10.14 billion will be spent on Halloween-related goods this year — and plenty of that is going toward costumes, according to the latest numbers from the National Retail Federation .

The NRF, a Washington D.C.-based retail association, recently published the results of a survey that indicated that more Americans (65%) are planning to participate in spooky Halloween activities than in 2020 (58%). The NRF added that interest is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels,” citing a 2019 poll in which 68% of Americans said they would be participating.

These are the top spots in the U.S. to go apple picking, according to Yelp

“Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor, and other items ahead of this important holiday.”

The survey, which polled over 8,000 consumers, also suggested that 46% of Americans are planning on dressing up and, collectively, will spend an estimated $3.32 billion on costumes.

The poll also revealed which costumes Americans will be wearing come Halloween night. Superheroes, perhaps not surprisingly, topped the NRF’s list of most popular costumes for kids, while more traditional costumes topped the list for adults and pets.

Keep reading for a full list of this year’s most popular costumes, according to the NRF’s survey.

Top 10 kids costumes

  1. Spiderman
  2. Princess
  3. Batman
  4. Superhero
  5. Witch
  6. Ghost
  7. Pumpkin
  8. Superman
  9. Zombie
  10. Avengers character

Top 10 adult costumes

  1. Witch
  2. Vampire
  3. Ghost
  4. Cat
  5. Pirate
  6. Batman
  7. Zombie
  8. Superman/The Joker
  9. Spiderman/Dracula
  10. Avenger character

Top 10 pet costumes

  1. Pumpkin
  2. Hot dog
  3. Superhero/Cat
  4. Bumblebee
  5. Ghost
  6. Bat
  7. Lion
  8. Dog/Witch
  9. Devil/Pirate
  10. Batman
Is it safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween? CDC weighs in

To estimate what Americans would be spending on Halloween this year and the ways they plan to celebrate, the NRF surveyed 8,061 consumers from Sept. 1-8, with the help of Prosper Insights & Analytics. The survey also found that 45% of consumers plan to start shopping in September, and 39% the first two weeks in October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Here’s the Easy Halloween Costume You Should Thrift or DIY This Year, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Are you feeling stumped or overwhelmed about your Halloween costume? There’s a lot of pressure to find the perfect mix of clever, cute, or super scary to impress the crowd at your IRL or virtual party, without buying a one-time-only kit or spending a ton of money. And while you could use the same costume you used a few years ago, why not repurpose thrift or found items in your closet for a versatile, and budget-friendly look?
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Q 105.7

What Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2021? Did You Have These As A Kid?

The Halloween season is a great time of year for children of all ages. As a kid I loved dressing up in the costume I got from Caldor and heading door to door, pillowcase in hand, to collect Tootsie Rolls, Ring Pops, Fun Dip and Bottle Caps. The costumes were never a perfect fit and the masks produced a pond of sweat from your face but it was still magic.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shay
Big Frog 104

What Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2021? Did You Have These As A Kid?

The Halloween season is a great time of year for children of all ages. As a kid I loved dressing up in the costume I got from Caldor and heading door to door, pillowcase in hand, to collect Tootsie Rolls, Ring Pops, Fun Dip and Bottle Caps. The costumes were never a perfect fit and the masks produced a pond of sweat from your face but it was still magic.
RETAIL
WNCT

WNCT

997
Followers
621
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy