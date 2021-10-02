Doris Stanley Memorial Library’s librarian assistant retiring

From The Tribune Staff Reports

MOODY — Doris Stanley Memorial Library’s Librarian Assistant Linda Winslett is retiring after fourteen years.

The library staff held a retirement reception in honor of all her hard work over the years and dedication to making this library a special place for the community.

Winslett has delighted children with her storytelling, playing games, making crafts, and simply having a lot of fun. In addition, she entertained them with music, dancing, and occasional bubbles.

Her talents are evident when you watch the expressions of children and hear their laughter. She also has provided excellent service to all the patrons of the library. She seemed to know what books a patron wanted to check out before they even approached the counter and always knew what to recommend for them to read.

Winslett has made a lot of friends in these 14 years. She always had a sympathetic ear, was ready to listen to people’s stories, and would provide encouragement and a friendly smile. She will be missed by everyone. Doris Stanley Memorial Library wishes Linda Winslett a wonderful retirement and hopes to see her again at the library real soon.