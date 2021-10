By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General along with New York Attorney General Letitia James led a group of 20 attorneys general to file a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service for a review of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plan to transform the post office. “Postmaster General DeJoy’s plan to transform the Postal Service will impact mail delivery for everyone in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” Shapiro said. “This plan is being enacted without any meaningful oversight and review, and the Postal Regulatory Commission, states, experts, and the public deserve to have...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO