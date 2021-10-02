CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governors Ball Music Festival Serves A Slice of New York for 10th Anniversary

By Steve Malinski
NYS Music
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wouldn’t quite be a complete outdoor music season in New York City without an installment of The Governors Ball Music Festival. After some difficulties with weather cancellations in 2019 GovBall had been looking forward to celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2020, going as far as announcing their lineup in January 2020. Barred by the heat of the pandemic, that occasion had to be put on hold but GovBall made a triumphant return (this time to Citi Field) to celebrate its big anniversary with yet another sold-out crowd.

