Governors Ball Music Festival Serves A Slice of New York for 10th Anniversary

This week on Hollieats, we’re talking about my Empire State experience at Governors Ball, one of the East Coast’s most popular music festivals. Music festivals have grown from simple sets to being full-blown, three-day extravaganzas that are just as much about the food and experiences as the performers. 10 – or technically 11, if you’re counting last year, when the event was cancelled – years going strong, Gov Ball has mastered the art of festival food and experiences. From tacos to fusion to desserts galore, there was a selection to satisfy your craving. As for the latter, from beauty brands to alcohol brand areas, attendees could line up for a variety of photos ops and swag.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO