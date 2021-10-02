Averett University pins 144 seniors in tradition spanning three decades
Senior pinning, an Averett University tradition spanning nearly 30 years, was observed Sept. 23 when 144 seniors lined up to receive their pins. Averett President Tiffany M. Franks expressed to seniors that the pin is a reminder of the experiences they’ve had while at the university, and a symbol of gratitude for the pinner. During the ceremony, each senior is pinned by an individual they select from Averett faculty or staff. This year’s ceremony featured 62 pinners.godanriver.com
