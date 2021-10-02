Averett University pins 144 seniors in tradition spanning three decades

CLARION, Pa. – Dr. Scott E. Miller has been selected as senior vice president of Academic Affairs and provost for the western integrated university, effective July 1, 2022. In this role, he will lead the integrated institution – comprising California, Clarion, and Edinboro – from an academic affairs perspective, including budgeting, personnel, and institutional planning. He will direct all academic programs and lead the development of new programs that support the mission of the integrated university and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. As a core member of the strategic leadership team, he will be responsible for providing direction for other members of the academic leadership team across all campuses, and he will partner with other divisions to ensure quality academic support systems for students.

