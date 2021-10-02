Spurs coach Gregg Popovich impressed with progress of 'fun group'
With one week of training camp behind them, the Spurs will enjoy a day off Sunday knowing coach Gregg Popovich is pleased with their progress. “The group is really doing a good job, catching onto things quickly,” Popovich said after practice Saturday. “They are in great shape, communication is great, they are enjoying playing with each other. It’s a fun group to be around, for sure. I am very impressed with what they are doing.”www.expressnews.com
Comments / 0