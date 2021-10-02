CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich impressed with progress of 'fun group'

By Tom Orsborn
expressnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one week of training camp behind them, the Spurs will enjoy a day off Sunday knowing coach Gregg Popovich is pleased with their progress. “The group is really doing a good job, catching onto things quickly,” Popovich said after practice Saturday. “They are in great shape, communication is great, they are enjoying playing with each other. It’s a fun group to be around, for sure. I am very impressed with what they are doing.”

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Thaddeus Young, Gregg Popovich

For the past two months, rumors have continuously swirled about Ben Simmons. And yet, with less than three weeks to go until the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, there's still a ton of uncertainty regarding Simmons' status with the Philadelphia 76ers. Will Simmons get traded? Will he ever show...
NBA
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich could keep coaching beyond 2021-22 season

Gregg Popovich may be feeling rejuvenated after his successful summer coaching Team USA at the Olympics. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on Wednesday that while no one is sure if the San Antonio Spurs head coach will stay beyond this season, several sources who know Popovich say that it would not surprise them if he returned for the 2022-23 campaign as well. Lowe adds that Popovich is 26 wins away from Don Nelson’s all-time record for most wins by an NBA coach but that Popovich will not be “running out the string” just to break it.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
Larry Brown Sports

Team USA eyeing champion coach as Gregg Popovich’s replacement?

It is unclear how long Gregg Popovich will continue to coach Team USA, but we may have an idea of who could eventually replace him. Steve Kerr is considered the favorite to succeed Popovich as the head coach of Team USA, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Erik Spoelstra is another name to watch, but USA Basketball would likely prefer Kerr because he has prior experience with international competition both as a coach and player.
NBA
KENS 5

Ex-Spur Patty Mills ready to be the 'culture guy' for Brooklyn thanks to lessons from Popovich

SAN ANTONIO — For 10 seasons, Patty Mills wore the Spurs silver and black jersey but now he will be wearing the white and black for the Nets. After signing as a free agent with Brooklyn over the offseason, Mills is set to join a powerhouse team boasting a roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, former Spurs teammate LaMarcus Aldridge, and Kyrie Irving.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aric Holman
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Keldon Johnson
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Drew Eubanks
Person
Rudy Gay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manu Ginobili considered a potential replacement for Gregg Popovich

The most common heir apparents mentioned in league and coaching circles today: Will Hardy, the longtime San Antonio assistant now working under Ime Udoka in Boston; Brett Brown; and Manu Ginobili, who rejoined San Antonio last week as an advisor. Becky Hammon will and should be in the mix along with mystery candidates and perhaps other members of the Spurs tree. Ginobili’s appetite for coaching is unclear. Bill Self, head coach of Kansas, has faded out of the rumor mill.
NBA
NBA

Popovich, star-less Spurs excited for future, new challenge

SAN ANTONIO – Gregg Popovich posed a question to articulate a point about the uncharted territory San Antonio approaches this season without a single star player on the roster. “I just think that our style will be different in the sense that, for instance, if you were the coach, you’re...
NBA
KENS 5

Ex-Spur Kyle Anderson says Popovich convinced him to get vaccinated

SAN ANTONIO — Kyle Anderson may not wear the Spurs jersey anymore but his former San Antonio coach still is a big influence on him. During Grizzlies Media Day, the former Spur revealed he did get vaccinated against COVID-19 and admits it was due in large part to Spurs' Gregg Popovich.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Spurs#Lakers
chatsports.com

Stein: Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra Candidates to Replace Gregg Popovich as Team USA HC

Erik Spoelstra, Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, Marc Stein, United States men's national basketball team, National Basketball Association, Golden State Warriors, Olympic Games, Miami Heat. Team USA men's basketball is reportedly looking at two of the NBA's best head coaches to replace Gregg Popovich for the next Olympic cycle. Per NBA...
NBA
NBC Sports

Popovich says Spurs’ Zach Collins likely out until after Christmas

That the rebuilding Spurs took a chance on Zach Collins this offseason was not a huge surprise, a 7-foot center who plays quality defense and can shoot the three is worth a roll of the dice, even coming off another ankle surgery. The fact they gave him $7 million this season was a surprise (it was reported as a three-year $22 million contract, however, this season and only $3.7 million of next season are guaranteed), but Collins is getting his chance.
NBA
CBS Sports

Growing belief around NBA is that Gregg Popovich will retire after season, per report

The San Antonio Spurs have been a model franchise since Gregg Popovich took over as their head coach, but eventually, his time with the franchise is going to come to an end. Now, it appears as though that time may be closer than ever. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, there is a "growing belief" around the NBA that Popovich, who just won a gold medal leading Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, will retire after the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
expressnews.com

Ankle injury troublesome for Spurs' backup point guard Tre Jones

Second-year point guard Tre Jones has yet to make his preseason debut while recovering from a left ankle sprain suffered early in Spurs training camp. Coach Gregg Popovich said he is hopeful the 21-year-old will be available when the Spurs close their exhibition slate Friday against Houston. Jones was on...
NBA
expressnews.com

San Antonio Spurs' roster cuts coming down to the wire

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Spurs were well into the tedious process of completing the pandemic-interrupted 2020 NBA season in the sanitized confines of the Orlando bubble when coach Gregg Popovich called the team together for a meeting. There would be no practice that day, he told them, only a short...
NBA
foxsanantonio.com

'Baby-faced Assassin' Josh Primo impressive in Spurs debut

SAN ANTONIO - This just blows my mind. When Spurs number one pick Josh Primo was born on Christmas Eve in 2002, that's right, 2002, David Robinson had just started his 14th and final season with the Spurs. The Admiral was on hand Monday night to check out the rookie...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy