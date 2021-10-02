Spurs coach Gregg Popovich impressed with progress of 'fun group'

Gregg Popovich may be feeling rejuvenated after his successful summer coaching Team USA at the Olympics. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on Wednesday that while no one is sure if the San Antonio Spurs head coach will stay beyond this season, several sources who know Popovich say that it would not surprise them if he returned for the 2022-23 campaign as well. Lowe adds that Popovich is 26 wins away from Don Nelson’s all-time record for most wins by an NBA coach but that Popovich will not be “running out the string” just to break it.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO