NJ Resources Available for Young People Dealing with Mental Health Challenges During COVID-19

Over the past 18 months, the world has experienced a great amount of disruption. The COVID-19 virus has made many lives difficult. The virus has stopped society’s freedoms, to move, socialise and earn a living, to name some. Additionally, the pandemic has created a great amount of fear for people’s health on a large scale. Over this time, Melbourne in Australia has had the longest time of restrictions in the world. With a population of around 5 million people, the metropolitan area spreads over 100km from East to West. The data reports that Melbourne has had over 44,0000 cases of COVID-19 and 877 deaths. These numbers appear alarming. Without restrictions, it is likely more deaths or hospitalisations would have occurred. This would have placed an unmanageable burden on the public health system.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO