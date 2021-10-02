CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

NJ Resources Available for Young People Dealing with Mental Health Challenges During COVID-19

By Kenneth Burns
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey officials say young people have gone through a stressful time in the last 19 months of the pandemic. WHYY’s Kenneth Burns reports that they and their parents now have tools to help them cope during times when they are not OK. (Original air-date: 10/1/21)

cbslocal.com

NYC’s Mental Health Clubhouses Proving To Be Valuable Resource For Those Suffering From COVID-Related Issues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — According to the Department of Health, 1 in 3 city residents have reported experiencing anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, mental illness gets in the way of day-to-day activities. Now, the city is hoping more people join clubhouses to get the help they need, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrive Global

COVID-19: Managing the Rising Mental Health Crisis

Over the past 18 months, the world has experienced a great amount of disruption. The COVID-19 virus has made many lives difficult. The virus has stopped society’s freedoms, to move, socialise and earn a living, to name some. Additionally, the pandemic has created a great amount of fear for people’s health on a large scale. Over this time, Melbourne in Australia has had the longest time of restrictions in the world. With a population of around 5 million people, the metropolitan area spreads over 100km from East to West. The data reports that Melbourne has had over 44,0000 cases of COVID-19 and 877 deaths. These numbers appear alarming. Without restrictions, it is likely more deaths or hospitalisations would have occurred. This would have placed an unmanageable burden on the public health system.
MENTAL HEALTH
