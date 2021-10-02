Flash Flood Warning issued for Catahoula by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Catahoula FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL CATAHOULA PARISH At 442 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wallace Ridge and Harrisonburg. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVEDalerts.weather.gov
