Catahoula Parish, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catahoula by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Catahoula FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL CATAHOULA PARISH At 442 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wallace Ridge and Harrisonburg. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

WZZM 13

NWS: Severe weather may be coming to West Michigan Monday

The National Weather Service says severe storms are possible in West Michigan on Monday. According to the NWS, storms are most likely to occur in the late afternoon west of US-131. Storms are most likely to hit areas east of US-131 into the evening and overnight hours. Storms that become...
MICHIGAN STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles north of Paden, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Depew Slick This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 185 and 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CREEK AND NORTHWESTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 937 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 3 miles northwest of Welty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Slick This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 185 and 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Creek by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Creek A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CREEK COUNTY At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Welty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Slick This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CREEK COUNTY, OK
County
Catahoula Parish, LA
City
Harrisonburg, LA
Louisiana Cars
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:46:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Keweenaw THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KEWEENAW COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Additional thunderstorms will move across the eastern half of Isle Royale, but they are expected to remain below severe limits.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keweenaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR KEWEENAW COUNTY At 1022 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Isle Royale near Mount Desor, or near Siskiwit Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Siskiwit Lake, and much of Isle Royale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Creek A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CREEK COUNTY At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Welty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Slick This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The rotation which prompted the Tornado Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. However a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Okfuskee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CREEK AND NORTHWESTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 937 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 3 miles northwest of Welty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Slick This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 185 and 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keweenaw The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Keweenaw County in western Upper Michigan * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1002 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Windigo, or 16 miles southwest of Siskiwit Lake, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mount Desor around 1020 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Siskiwit Lake and much of Isle Royale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The rotation which prompted the Tornado Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. However a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR CREEK AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Drumright to 8 miles southeast of Stroud to 5 miles west of Cromwell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Okemah Okfuskee... Mannford Drumright... Boley Depew... Paden Bearden... Slick Castle... Shamrock Welty... Milfay Mason This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 225. Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 203. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Lincoln County in central Oklahoma East Central Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Chandler, Harrah, McLoud, Stroud, Prague, Pink, Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Earlsboro, Tryon, Agra, Johnson, Sparks, Warwick and Kendrick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:36:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOZ066-111045- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.A.0014.211012T1630Z-211014T1536Z/ /HTNM7.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 940 PM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Watch for the Little Osage River near Horton. * From Tuesday morning to late Thursday morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County.
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osage; Pawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cleveland The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Lincoln County in central Oklahoma East Central Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Chandler, Harrah, McLoud, Stroud, Prague, Pink, Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Earlsboro, Tryon, Agra, Johnson, Sparks, Warwick and Kendrick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Johnson County in north central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cleburne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Keene and Joshua around 930 PM CDT. Cross Timber around 935 PM CDT. Alvarado around 940 PM CDT. Venus around 950 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Briaroaks. This includes Interstate 35W between mile markers 18 and 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Lincoln County in central Oklahoma East Central Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Chandler, Harrah, McLoud, Stroud, Prague, Pink, Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Earlsboro, Tryon, Agra, Johnson, Sparks, Warwick and Kendrick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

