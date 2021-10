LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Bump and rob: Lake Avenue. A woman contacted police about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to report she was robbed on Lake Avenue near Wilbert Road. The woman said someone struck her back bumper and then two men wearing masks got out of the other vehicle and demanded that she give them anything she had. The woman said she gave them an envelope containing $500.

