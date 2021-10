Although the college football season is barely underway as we enter week five this Saturday, ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. has released his top ten wide receivers in the 2022 draft class, including two Crimson Tide wide outs. Jameson Williams and John Metchie III both crack the top ten on Kiper's list, meaning Alabama could see, yet another, draft with at least one first rounder at the position.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO