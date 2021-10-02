Colin Castleton Set To Lead The Way For Florida Basketball

In 2021, three-point shooting is more important than ever. For that reason, the Gators losing Tre Mann to the NBA and Noah Locke to the transfer portal (ending up at Louisville) is a pretty big concern. Mann was a 40% three-point shooter, but that impressive number doesn’t even tell the whole story of his shooting impact due to the difficulty of his shots. A stepback assassin, many of his attempts were in isolation and came after breaking down a defender and creating his own space. Locke, on the other hand, did his work off the catch. Locke was also a 40% three-point shooter as a junior, a bit of a dip from the 43% he shot as a sophomore where he was truly one of the best shooters in the country. What makes his three-point percentage impressive was the sheer volume of attempts he took, just under six per game throughout his career.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO