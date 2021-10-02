CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Castleton Set To Lead The Way For Florida Basketball

By Eric Fawcett
Gator Country
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a team that will be arguably the deepest that Mike White had in Gainesville there is still one player that is likely to lead the way both offensively and defensively–senior Colin Castleton. Castleton was Florida’s biggest story of the 2020-21 season, going from a player who was hardly utilized...

Tyree Appleby Could Be Set For Break Out Season

Point guards are often the quarterback and leader of their basketball teams, and for Florida that has definitely been the case in the Mike White era. Whether it was Kasey Hill, Chris Chiozza, Andrew Nembhard, or Tre Mann, Florida’s starting point has gotten heavy usage with the ball in their hands. Last year it was especially apparent with the Gators being one of the most point guard pick and roll heavy offenses in the country, though it was only a slight step up in usage from previous seasons.
Replacing Tre Mann And Noah Locke’s Shooting

In 2021, three-point shooting is more important than ever. For that reason, the Gators losing Tre Mann to the NBA and Noah Locke to the transfer portal (ending up at Louisville) is a pretty big concern. Mann was a 40% three-point shooter, but that impressive number doesn’t even tell the whole story of his shooting impact due to the difficulty of his shots. A stepback assassin, many of his attempts were in isolation and came after breaking down a defender and creating his own space. Locke, on the other hand, did his work off the catch. Locke was also a 40% three-point shooter as a junior, a bit of a dip from the 43% he shot as a sophomore where he was truly one of the best shooters in the country. What makes his three-point percentage impressive was the sheer volume of attempts he took, just under six per game throughout his career.
