The Toyota driver, who won the rally’s opening stage on Friday, suffered a wild moment on the second stage of the Saturday morning loop only 400 metres from the finish. Katsuta, partnered with a new co-driver for the event in Aaron Johnston, ran wide upon landing from a jump, resulting in the Yaris clipping a tree with the right rear. The impact spun the car across the road and into the undergrowth.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO