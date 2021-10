Denny Hamlin screamed “Viva Las Vegas,” into his radio as he crossed the finish line at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to claim the South Point 400 trophy. Indeed, it was that kind of night for Hamlin, the perennial championship contender who led a race-best 137 of the 267 laps to earn his first Las Vegas victory in 20 starts and take an automatic bid into the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs.

